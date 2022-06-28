Mango reveals plans to expand Kids division with new store openings

Spanish retailer Mango has revealed plans to expand its Mango Kids offer with a number of store openings and an added Teen division.

The announcement falls in line with customer response to its children’s collections, the retailer said, which saw a 60 percent increase in sales last year in comparison to 2019.

The company added that it was optimistic about its current financial year, forecasting a turnover of more than 200 million euros.

In order to help achieve this, Mango said it will be opening 40 new stores for Mango Kids worldwide by the end of the year, bringing its total number of stores to 450.

Additionally, it will also be implementing Kids Lab, which will see a total refurbishment of its stores in order to improve product displays. Initially trialled in Paris, the concept will be extended to all of its new store openings from September.

Mango will also be introducing its new store concept Mango Teen, exclusively dedicated to adolescents and taking the company into a new market. Its first store location will be in Barcelona, with plans to expand to up to 11 Mango Teen stores in Spain by the end of the year and the commencement of international expansion in 2023.

Products from its Teen collection will continue to be sold in Mango stores that already have it stocked, with a new collection to be released every two weeks in order to adapt to the needs of its desired demographic.