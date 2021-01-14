Mango to launch first homeware collection in April

Mango has announced it will branch into homeware, with its first collection to launch in April.

The Spanish fashion retailer said the collection will draw inspiration from Mediterranean lifestyle and culture, and will include bed linen, duvet covers, cushions, blankets, towels, bathrobes, candles and mikados.

The debut collection will focus on textile products for the bedroom, living room and bathroom, while products for the kitchen and dining room will be added from the autumn/winter 2021 season.

“The entire line of textile products will be sustainable,” Mango said, adding that 80 percent of the items will be produced locally.

Mango CEO Toni Ruiz said the decision to launch homeware came following demand from customers. “They want the same comfort and style they look for in clothes to decorate the rooms of their homes,” he said in a statement. “This is an ambitious project we are excited to be developing and which has involved many of the professionals that form part of Mango.”