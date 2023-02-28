Mango to open 8 stores in Canada in 2023

Spanish fashion retailer Mango is expanding in Canada with plans to open eight new stores in Toronto this year.

The company has already kicked off that strategy with the opening of its first flagship in Canada this year, a 5,000 square foot store located at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

A further seven stores are now planned to open their doors in Toronto before July, at the Eaton Centre, Square One, Scarborough Town Centre, Vaughan Mills, Markville, Upper Canada, and Fairview.

It comes as the Spanish company continues to focus on the North American market. The retailer signed a 10-year deal with Fox Group last year which could be extended to 20 years if Mango opens a minimum of 20 new stores in the next ten years.

Dana Terner, the CEO of Fox Group, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to launch Mango in Canada and to bring all the latest European trends and collections to the Canadian market. I am sure the Canadian woman will fall in love and adopt Mango's fashion.

“The brand will provide an international shopping experience and connect the Canadian consumer to the world's leading fashion trends. We foresee the opening of more stores throughout the country and expanding in the future.”

Mango first entered the Canadian market in 2005. By the end of 2022, the company had close to 95 points of sale in the country in department stores.