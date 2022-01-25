Mango to open flagship store on New York's Fifth Avenue

Spanish fashion retailer Mango is to open a flagship store on New York’s iconic Fifth Avenue in the first half of 2022, bringing its total number of US stores to nine.

Located in Plaza District, in the Grande Dame building, the store will have a selling space of close to 2,100 square meters and will carry the retailer’s women’s, men’s and kid’s lines.

The new retail space comes as part of Mango’s wider expansion strategy in the US, which was announced late in 2020.

Last year, Mango opened four US stores - two in New Jersey, one in New York and one in Miami.

Mango’s director of expansion and franchises Daniel López described the new store as a “major landmark” for the company in its US omni-channel development strategy.

“Having a store of these characteristics in one of the most prestigious locations and with the biggest footfall in the continent will allow us to increase our brand recognition, both in the American market and internationally,” he said.