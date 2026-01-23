Manolo Blahnik doubles down on Mainland China, opens second store

Footwear label Manolo Blahnik has opened its second store in Mainland China, doubling down on the market as it continues wider global expansion. The company now operates 21 stores globally.

This new location is the first Manolo Blahnik boutique in Beijing, and opens over one year on from the brand’s Chinese retail debut in Shanghai. Located within Beijing Shin Kong Place, the site intends to strengthen the brand’s presence in the region, underlining a continued commitment to the Chinese market.

In a statement, Kristina Blahnik, CEO of Manolo Blahnik, said: “We are delighted to open our first boutique in Beijing at SKP, an exceptional destination for luxury. This opening represents an exciting step in our continued growth in Mainland China and brings the Manolo Blahnik world to a new audience in Beijing.”

Blahnik worked with Shanghai-based spatial design firm BYB Vision on the Beijing store, building an interior inspired by a concept initially used in the brand’s Burlington Arcade site in London. Next to minimal features and geometric accents, the new location intends to reflect that of a “living room”, enhanced through vivid colours and a dynamic sketch wall.