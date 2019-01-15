Manyavar opens ninth store in Punjab, continues retail expansion

Manyavar a leading celebration wear brand with traditional outfits and accessories for men in wedding collections, party wear and clothes for other special events has opened another store in Punjab. With this, the brand has nine stores in Punjab. The collection available at the store consists of fine sherwanis, kurta sets, formal suits and Indo-Western fusion wear. In India, overall it is available in 200 cities and nearly 550 stores.

Some of the country’s finest fashion designers and artisans create the products at Manyavar. The brand ambassador is Virat Kohli. Manyavar has a worldwide presence. The brand believes in staying fashion forward with collection updates and new styles every year.

Manyavar, which opened in 1999, never discounts its merchandise. The brand mainly thrives on Indian cultural celebrations and festivities. It now sells fusion clothing — a mix of modern and traditional wear — instead of just ethnic, which are reserved for special occasions. The retailer is also trying to push its clothes as an everyday wear instead of just weddings or social functions.

From local boutiques to established traditional retailers and regional brands, every ethnic wear retailer is vying for a share of the consumer wallet in a market that is governed more by design than brand.