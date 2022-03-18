Marie Claire US steps into e-commerce

Fashion and beauty publication Marie Claire US has taken its first steps into e-commerce, with the launch of its new shopping experience, Marie Claire Edit.

Through the platform, customers will be able to shop multiple brands via a single site, with the added ability to compare products. Additionally, the publication’s editorial team has curated edits of their favourite brands, which visitors can view for expert opinions.

“Our aim was to create a 360-degree approach to customer acquisition, creating purchase touchpoints across the whole e-commerce funnel and therefore expanding our digital reach,” said Emily Ferguson, in a release, the e-commerce director who led the site's development.

Designed and built in-house, the platform will launch exclusively with luxury retailer Nordstrom for the first two months, with plans to expand to other retailers at a later date. The Future Plc-owned media outlet will utilise the Nordstrom digital-first platform to reach a new customer base and expand on its online presence.

The launch follows on from the success of the UK Marie Claire Edit, which launched in 2018 and leveraged a vast digital reach through search engine optimisation (SEO) capabilities and an expansive product offering. The site, which currently works with the likes of Net-a-porter and Matchesfashion, also reported substantial order values, with some retailers garnering up to 947 pounds worth.

It comes as part of Future Plc’s push for e-commerce initiatives at Marie Claire after it acquired the publication in May 2021. Since then, it has outlined plans to expand the brand’s digital reach at scale in the luxury shopping market through the acquisition of new audiences.