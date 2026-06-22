Marie Pidancet of Louise Misha: “We have always done things against the grain”

In a recent interview with FashionUnited, trend expert Julian Daynov stated: “The future belongs not to the most talkative, loudest or fastest brands, but to those that combine consistency, quality and cultural relevance.” Louise Misha offers a telling example. The French brand, which was developed with its own funds and has long maintained a low profile, has just opened its first two flagships in Paris and Lyon almost 15 years after its launch.

Now based in Montreuil, where it has a team of 45 people at its headquarters, Louise Misha has established itself as a bohemian lifestyle brand. It has developed a complete offering, ranging from kidswear and womenswear to homeware and beauty. Driven by sustained growth, the company's turnover exceeded 10 million euros as early as 2022. FashionUnited meets its founder, Marie Pidancet.

Almost 15 years after its launch, Louise Misha has just opened its first two boutiques. Can you tell us more?

We opened a boutique in Paris and one in Lyon last month, so it is very recent. These are our first flagships. Until now, the brand was mainly distributed through wholesale via retailers. We make 70 percent of our turnover from wholesale, with almost half of that coming from abroad. We sell a lot for export, particularly in South Korea and the US. The rest of our turnover comes from the e-shop. We had the opportunity to take over the boutiques just over a month ago. We opened them with the aim of developing a new distribution channel. Retail was something we had been thinking about for a while, but we had not taken the next step. The opportunity fell into our lap, and we are very happy to have seized it.

Louise Misha boutique in Paris. Credits: Louise Misha

Beyond the location opportunity, why choose now, in 2026, to open a flagship?

We have developed organically, using our own funds. Wholesale really helped us to grow as it requires little financial investment. The e-shop and retail demand much more, which is why this came later. We had wanted to open boutiques for a long time. The problem with wholesale is that we have several product lines: womenswear, kidswear and homeware. Some multi-brand stores only take kidswear, while others only take womenswear. They inevitably select only a portion of the products. Ultimately, apart from our e-shop, there was no way to present the brand in its entirety. Some customers only know us for certain lines; the boutiques allow us to show them the entire universe and also to get to know our end customer much better.

“Times of crisis are when you need to develop projects and introduce novelty,” Marie Pidancet

We are, of course, in a period of crisis. It is, however, always in these moments that opportunities arise. This was an interesting one: premises with excellent locations that already had a lot of character. At Louise Misha, we have always done things a little against the grain. Times of crisis are when you need to develop projects and introduce novelty.

How do you approach the balance between the different distribution channels?

We now have three distribution channels — wholesale, e-shop and retail — and we are realising that they feed into each other. Having visibility in beautiful points-of-sale in Paris makes our Korean retailers very happy. It is very positive for the brand and it creates acquisition for the e-shop. We have not felt any negative effects so far. This is also why we delayed communicating about the boutiques. It is a completely new business for us, and I needed to see if it worked, if it was a profitable business model, before talking about it. Today, I can tell you that yes, it is working well, and it is helping to grow the Louise Misha business.

As a long-standing lifestyle brand offering homeware, kidswear and beauty, are you considering other segments?

No, that is already a lot. Everything has been done very instinctively and spontaneously. In the beginning, I launched the brand with only girls' clothing for my nieces. Then the lines were added naturally: customers asked for it for themselves, so we launched womenswear. During Covid-19, there was a desire to find Louise Misha in the home, and the homeware line was developed. For now, there are no immediate plans. Perhaps the fragrance line will be developed, because the perfume is doing very well.

Is a retail expansion on the agenda?

It was a difficult step to take, it scared us a little: the investments in rent, staff, and merchandise, and the new processes to put in place. Now that we have done it and we see that it works, of course, it is something we would like to replicate. We are a small team, so we have to do it in a reasonable way.

How do you explain the brand's enduring desirability and success?

I think customers feel that the approach is sincere. Louise Misha is not run by a marketing team; it is done in a very sincere way. It is a very personal project. I have an extremely committed and invested team by my side, and I think that comes across. Customers perceive it through social media and through our interactions with them. Perhaps that is what has given us a loyal customer base since the beginning.

Louise Misha boutique in Paris. Credits: Louise Misha