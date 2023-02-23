Marks & Spencer adds breast cancer guidance to fitting rooms

Department store chain Marks & Spencer has said it will be rolling out signage to fitting rooms across the country offering guidance on the symptoms of breast cancer.

The signs will be introduced to over 1,500 fitting rooms, the retailer said in a release, in every cubicle of both the women’s and lingerie departments across 110 UK stores. They can also be viewed in colleague changing rooms.

The initiative builds on the partnership between Marks & Spencer and charity organisation Breast Cancer Now, which was first established in 2001.

It will see the organisation’s logo and a QR code, which will take customers to Breast Cancer Now’s website, be displayed on the signs.

Marks & Spencer said that through the signage it hopes to aid early detection and encourage more people to check their breasts for signs of cancer.

The idea derived from a colleague suggestion scheme and was submitted by bra fitter and lingerie section manager Savanna Binyon.

In a release, Binyon said: “At Marks & Spencer we get the opportunity to meet so many incredible women and through our Bra Fit service help them feel more confident about their boobs, so I’m really pleased that Marks & Spencer is putting this idea into action.

“I suggested it after realising that so many of my friends didn’t know how to check their boobs for signs of breast cancer. I thought the signage could help our customers - and colleagues - by encouraging them to touch, look, check, and speak to their GP if something doesn’t feel or look quite right.”