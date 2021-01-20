Marks & Spencer adds Joules, Phase Eight, Hobbs and Seasalt to line-up

Marks & Spencer has reportedly struck deals to add four new labels to its womenswear line-up in the spring.

When stores reopen after the UK’s current lockdown is lifted, the high street giant will sell clothes by Joules, Phase Eight, Hobbs and Seasalt both in-store and online, The Times reports.

Marks & Spencer chose the brands because they have a significant overlap with its customers and will likely help boost online sales, sources said.

It comes a week after Marks & Spencer finalised its acquisition of Jaeger, the loss-making fashion brand that was previously part of Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s now collapsed retail empire.

The 5 million pound deal included the acquisition of Jaeger's brand and stock, but not its 63 remaining standalone stores.

Marks & Spencer announced in May plans to stock more online brands to compete with high street and online rivals, like Next and Boohoo.

Since that announcement, it has launched partnerships with eco-conscious fashion brand Nobody's Child and vintage-style brand Ghost London.

“We have set out our plans to sell complementary third-party brands as part of our Never the Same Again programme to accelerate our transformation and turbocharge online growth,” Marks & Spencer clothing and home managing director Richard Price said in a statement last week.

“In line with this, we have bought the Jaeger brand and are in the final stages of agreeing the purchase of products and supporting marketing assets from the administrators of Jaeger Retail Limited. We expect to fully complete later this month.”