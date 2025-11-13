Marks & Spencer becomes first UK brand to join Circulose as scaling partner

British department store Marks & Spencer has become the first UK Scaling Partner of Circulose, a deal that will see the retailer integrate the firm’s next-generation material into select products.

The partnership builds on efforts by Marks & Spencer to reduce its reliance on virgin fibres and accelerate its implementation of circular design practices.

Circulose’s “high-performance” material is made of 100 percent textile waste, collected from production streams or textiles that are unable to be resold.

Integrating the product into its own supply chain intends to help Marks & Spencer move closer to becoming a net-zero business, a target it is hoping to hit by 2040.

Speaking on the agreement, head of materials and sustainability in fashion at Marks & Spencer, Katharine Beacham, said: "Partnering with Circulose allows us to put the concept of circular design into action and will be an example of how the industry can move from small-scale pilots to incorporating next-generation materials at a greater scale.”

Circulose’s chief executive officer, Jonatan Janmark, also expressed excitement over the Marks & Spencer partnership, adding: “Their leadership in sustainability and commitment to circular fashion plays an important role in accelerating adoption of next-generation fibres.”

The company is eyeing several similar partnerships with global brands, with more set to join soon, Janmark disclosed.