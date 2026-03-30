Marks & Spencer crosses the pond, debuts clothing range in US

Marks & Spencer is debuting its clothing line in the US through a new partnership with Nordstrom. A range of the British department store’s womenswear collection will be stocked across 30 Nordstrom locations, spanning Los Angeles to New York.

Both in-store and online, the American premium retailer will offer over 60 items from Marks & Spencer, including pieces from its casual brand, Per Una, as well as its M&S Collection line.

The decision to venture further into the US responds to a growing demand for M&S products seen among customers in the region, the retailer said. Awareness of the brand grew following the 2022 launch of M&S Food in Target, the performance of which has motivated Marks & Spencer to also expand the global reach of its fashion line.

It further builds on ongoing efforts by Marks & Spencer to expand globally by leveraging the infrastructure of partners through “scalable, repeatable operating models”. A similar strategy has already been undertaken in Australia, where Marks & Spencer debuted last year through David Jones. Here, the retailer is now planning to expand its offering this month, with the introduction of lingerie and other womenswear and menswear.

In a statement, managing director of international at Marks & Spencer, Mark Lemming: “Our purpose is to bring the best of M&S to customers around the world. With strong brand momentum as the UK’s most trusted retailer and now leading in style, quality and value perceptions in our womenswear range, now is the time to build our brand awareness in the US Fashion market and establish ourselves as a globally trusted brand. We’re delighted to partner with Nordstrom, a partner who shares our values and will support us as we accelerate our growth.”