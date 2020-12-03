Marks & Spencer launches contact-free bra fit service

Marks & Spencer has launched a new contact-free bra fit service at 64 of its biggest stores in England & Wales in the latest example of a retailer adapting to Covid-19.

The retailer’s team of lingerie experts will show customers how to take their own underband measurements accurately with a sterilised tape measure and will assess cup size, all from a social distance. Staff will then give advice on different styles, shapes and options before helping the customer to select and purchase the right bra.

All appointments for the new service will be booked online.

Marks & Spencer, which is the UK’s biggest lingerie retailer said the service was trialled prior to the second lockdown at five of its stores, with a positive reaction from customers.

The company said its online bra fit tool has been used on average by over 20,000 customers a month over the past few months.

“Finding the perfect bra isn’t just about the garment itself, it’s about the perfect fit. We know our customers will continue to use online services and we’re working hard on improving those, but we also want to offer them the choice of an in-store experience, so we’re delighted to be starting our contact-free bra fit service,” said Marks & Spencer lingerie director Laura Charles in a statement.

“Customers can expect the great service they know & love, but adapted for this time, with extensive safety measures in place to protect our customers and our colleagues.”

The retailer also revealed that prior to Covid-19, around 25 percent of the company’s bra sales were non-wired, while today it’s over 33 percent.