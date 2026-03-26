Marks & Spencer launches monthly capsule programme to speed up time to market

British department store Marks & Spencer is betting on speed and efficiency for its new monthly capsule programme, designed to reduce the amount of time it takes to bring clothing to market.

‘The Love That Drop’ programme responds to increased demand from shoppers for “more frequent newness and greater trend credibility”, the company said, having observed customers buying fashion pieces throughout the year rather than solely during traditional seasonal peaks.

A more streamlined supplier model has been launched to back the programme, and will see Marks & Spencer work with a small number of strategic supply partners in pursuit of faster decision-making, improved product consistency, and margin elevation through agile sourcing.

By shortening the timeline from concept to launch, order sheets will also be turned around in as little as two weeks. This will be supported by a “cross functional team in market working side-by-side with suppliers to finalise product”.

Each capsule, the first of which launches today, will offer 20 to 35 pieces spanning accessories and footwear that align with runway and emerging style trends. The collections will initially launch online before rolling out to select Marks & Spencer fashion-focused stores.

The programme will run across March, April, May, June, August, October, November and December.

By adopting this faster ‘drop’ system, the company is continuing its transformation of the Fashion, Home and Beauty category, underpinned by a mission to reshape for growth. The online-first approach also contributes to the goal for online sales to make up 50 percent of total fashion sales.

Speaking on the launch, Maddy Evans, director of M&S Woman, said the setup of curated and outfit-driven capsules is a step forward in delivering trend-led pieces. “Behind the scenes, the programme helps us move from concept to customer at a faster pace to strengthen style perceptions, increase efficiency and drive online growth,” Evans added.