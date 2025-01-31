Marks & Spencer lowers prices on kidswear

British department store Marks & Spencer has said that it has reduced prices by up to 20 percent on over 100 products in its “everyday essentials” kidswear range, extending its pricing strategy beyond other categories like food.

In a press release, the company noted that the reduction in price will not compromise quality or its “high sourcing standards”, as it will continue to invest in product style, fit and fabrics, “replacing core fibres with preferred alternatives”.

Speaking on the price reduction, Alexandra Dimitriu, kidswear director, clothing and home, said: “Now more than ever, customers are looking for trusted value. When it comes to clothing, we know value is more than just the product’s price – they also want confidence that it is made well and made to last and offers versatility.

“As more families choose to shop with us, we’ve focused on investing in the price and quality of our kidswear to ensure our customers get the first price, right price.”

Key pieces included in the price reductions include a cotton rich hoodie, for which the price will drop from 12 to 10 pounds for ages two to six, and joggers, which were formerly 10 pounds and are now eight pounds.