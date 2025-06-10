Marks & Spencer relaunches online shopping following cyber attack

Marks & Spencer has announced the relaunch of its online shopping services weeks after it faced a cyber security breach that led to leaks in consumer data.

The British department store announced the news on its Instagram, where it said a selection of its fashion ranges will be available for home delivery to England, Scotland and Wales from June 10.

“More of our fashion, home and beauty products will be added every day and we will resume deliveries to Northern Ireland and Click and Collect in the coming weeks,” the statement continued.

Marks & Spence shut down its online operations, as well as part of its backend systems, after it came face to face with a cyber incident in late April.

At the time, Marks & Spencer had said it had enacted “proactive management" of the ordeal, however, the incident, which was believed to have been a ransomware attack, has resulted in 1.2 billion pounds being shed off its market value.

The retailer later confirmed that “some personal customer information” had been taken in the wake of the attack, yet affirmed that there was no evidence of usable card or payment details among the data stolen.

In its latest financial report, the company said it had been significantly disrupted by the incident, which is projected to reduce group operating profit by approximately 300 million pounds for the 2025/26 fiscal year.

The attack was the first of what became many cyber incidents tackled by fashion brands in the preceding weeks, with Harrods, The North Face, Victoria’s Secret and Dior among the later targets.