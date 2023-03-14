Marks & Spencer to add seasonal Nobody’s Child pop-ups to 30 stores

Marks & Spencer is set to bring Nobody’s Child to 30 stores throughout the UK in a series of seasonal pop-ups running from March to August.

Housed in the 400 foot spaces will be a 30-piece capsule collection of the brand’s signature midi and mini dresses, as well as a range of skirts, tops and jumpsuits.

Its launch comes on the back of a Nobody’s Child trial which took place in 10 of the retailer’s stores last year, as Marks & Spencer looks to continue growing the label’s physical presence outside of London.

The move further builds on Marks & Spencer’s efforts to reposition itself as a leading omnichannel retailer, powered particularly by its online-first ‘Brands at M&S’ platform.

As part of the strategy, the company is looking to leverage its store estate to scale the Nobody’s Child brand to new customers and push for cross-channel shopping.

Since the inception of its partnership with Nobody’s Child in 2020, the “eco-conscious” brand has become one of Marks & Spencer’s top performing third-party partners, with the pop-up concept established as the next phase of growth for the duo.

In a release, Richard Price, managing director of Clothing & Home at Marks & Spencer, said: “The pop-up shops put the best of the brand in front of our customers in store, at a time when they’re shopping for events and occasions over the spring and summer.

“Whether they have shopped Nobody’s Child previously on M&S.com or are discovering the brand for the first time, this is one of the many ways we’re becoming more relevant, more often to encourage shopping across the M&S ecosystem.”