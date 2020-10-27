Marks & Spencer to create 500 online distribution jobs ahead of Christmas

Marks & Spencer has said it will appoint over 500 fixed-term employees to its online distribution team as it gears up for a digital-heavy Christmas shopping period.

That’s a 30 percent increase to the British retailer’s team at Castle Donington, bringing the location's workforce to around 4,000.

It comes as the company prepares itself for the busy trading period, one that’s expected to be especially digitally-focused this year as the shift to online continues to be accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August, online sales at Marks & Spencer soared 39.2 percent while its app has clocked up over 1.5 million new downloads since the relaunch of the company’s Sparks loyalty scheme in July.

So far this year, Christmas related searches at the retailer are up 80 percent on last year.

The company said it has also updated picking and packing IT logic at its Castle Donington site. According to the retailer, its enhanced IT mapping means employees follow more efficient routes and so can pick 15 percent more products while walking the same distance.

“We’re set up to ensure our colleagues can safely help our customers shop online with confidence this Christmas - from great new team members to investing in our tech,” said Marks & Spencer clothing and home head of logistics Paul Burns.

Additionally, the retailer is expanding its contactless click and collect service to 16 stores. Teams at 140 of its brick-and-mortar locations are already picking online orders, a significant increase on 86 last year.