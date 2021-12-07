Marque Luxury opens store in Houston, Texas

Marque Luxury has opened a store in Houston, Texas.

The store, called a Re-commerce Hub, is located near to the Woodlands Mall. The hub allows customers to both buy and sell pre-owned luxury items.

Brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci are on offer, with the brand’s digital catalogue also being available to buy at the location as well.

The brand already has re-commerce hubs in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Miami and Charlotte, as well as international stores in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

“Our team is looking forward to strengthening our existing wholesale customers and building new relationships in the Houston area,” said president and founder of Marque, Quentin Caruana. “Our goal of extending the life of luxury and working to a more sustainable future becomes achievable with each new Re-commerce Hub expansion.”

Marque has been expanding its presence in the US, with locations opening in Dallas and Miami in the past year.