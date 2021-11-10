Marque opens new showroom location in Charlotte, North Carolina

Luxury goods brand Marque has opened a new showroom in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It is the brand’s first location in North Carolina. The newest location is part of the brand’s ongoing expansion plans in the US.

The showrooms allow customers to view products in a hands-on experience, with authentic luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel and Hermes on display.

“Our team is looking forward to strengthening our existing wholesale customers and building new relationships right in the heart of Charlotte,” said Quentin Caruana, president and founder of Marque.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, the showroom will have a limited capacity for now, disinfect between appointments, require customers to submit to temperature checks and wear masks.

Marque has also launched showrooms in Dallas, New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas in the past two years.