Masaba Gupta continues retail expansion, adds watches, bridal line

Masaba Gupta has teamed up with watch-maker Titan to launch ‘Titan Raga x Masaba’ collection inspired by the rustic artistry of traditional Indian architecture and made for a woman who believe beauty is not an ideal, but a belief that starts with being comfortable in her own skin. Gupta herself stars in the campaign for the collection. The first watch to be unveiled from the collection is called Fiery Gold and is a gold cuff with a flower motif-decorated watch face placed half on the side.

This is the designer’s second collaboration with Titan. Meanwhile her label House of Masaba continues to expand across India. She has opened a flagship in Chennai. New Delhi has three brand stores. Masaba Gupta has recently launched a bridal collection. This includes lehengas in bright hues with signature pop-culture inspired prints in metallic gold. She has also launched menswear pieces which have been worn by an array of Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh. /

Known for designs that personify modern meets motifs, Masaba has taken the industry by storm with her unconventionally bold creations. The designer has also reinvented the sari in terms of prints and fabrics and made it more appealing to the younger generation.