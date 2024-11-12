Massimo Dutti returns to US with Florida store

Inditex’s Massimo Dutti has made its return to the US with the opening of a new store in Aventura Mall, Florida. It builds on a wider strategy by the brand’s parent company to put an emphasis on the US, which serves as its second largest market.

Massimo Dutti had initially entered the region 12 years ago with the opening of a location in New York, but eventually withdrew entirely. Inditex has since only operated in the US via Zara storefronts, yet the Spanish retail giant has set its sights on cementing its presence in the country.

This is according to CEO, Óscar García Maceiras, who said in a speech at Georgetown University in Washington in September that the group was reinforcing its commitment to the US through an investment process of store openings and the launch of sales streams.

Massimo Dutti’s return was one of these milestones. The 4,200 square foot store, the opening of which was reported on by WWD, features elements designed by the brand’s in-house architecture studio, such as natural stones and whitewashed walls.

The site will also ring in the launch of Massimo Dutti’s new Style Advisor by Appointment experience, offering customers a personalised service and dedicated fitting room where a stylist will select pieces for them to try. Other services noted by the media outlet include a click-and-reserve option and a tap-to-pay feature.