Matalan plots to refurbish 40 stores, rolls out concession concept

British chain Matalan has said it will continue to roll out its retail refurbishment plans into the new year, with 40 stores now due to undergo renovations.

The updated strategy, which will see 10 more locations refurbished than initially planned, comes in response to the positive response of already refreshed stores, which Matalan said are outperforming its wider retail network by 14 percent, ahead of expectations.

The company has completed its 30 planned store updates for 2025, reflecting a 25 million pound investment, and is now looking ahead to more sites.

The refurbishment programme, which forms part of a wider business transformation, has seen refreshed stores introduce simplified layouts, brighter interiors and updates to exteriors, such as new signage and more visibility.

New concessions are also being introduced, with brands like Little Mistress, Blue Vanilla and Quiz among those offering curated selections of clothing alongside Matalan’s own selection.

Matalan added that it is further planning to introduce new self-service tills early next year, allowing for faster transactions and self-service click & collect features.

Speaking on the latest updates, Matalan’s chief retail officer, Katherine Davis, said the retail refresh showed the company was “listening and investing in what matters most to our customers”, with results like higher footfall speaking for themselves.

“This all ladders up to delivering a better experience for our customers – as well as our colleagues on the shop floor – and winning market share, which is central to our ambitious business transformation,” Davis added.

Davis will be joined by Steve Ridehalgh, who Matalan has appointed as director of international, a role in which he will oversee an international growth strategy as part of the second phase of the company’s turnaround.