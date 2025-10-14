Max Fashion rebrands with new flagship store in Bengaluru

Max Fashion, an Indian fashion retailer, has inaugurated a new chapter for the brand with the launch of its flagship store at Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru, accompanied by a complete refresh of its brand identity. This comprehensive visual transformation introduces a refreshed logo, modern visual language, and reimagined store design, signalling Max's strategic shift from a product-first approach to an experience-led model. The new identity is intentionally bold, simple, and confident, extending across all touchpoints, including store architecture, digital platforms, and packaging, to create a cohesive and inspiring customer journey.

The new 12,000 sq. ft. flagship store in Bengaluru serves as the primary embodiment of this renewed philosophy, featuring a striking fashion theatre at the storefront and an elevated in-store environment. Innovations within the store include enhanced trial rooms designed for comfort and confidence, and the Endless Aisle feature and digital POS systems at checkout to seamlessly blend physical and digital convenience.

Sumit Chandna, CEO of Max Fashion, commented on the strategic rationale: “Max Fashion has always been synonymous with great style. But today’s customers want more — relevance, ease, and inspiration. Our new identity is about celebrating individuality while delivering the same value promise that Max is known for.” “This is more than a visual identity change. It’s how Max is listening, learning, and leading in the way it connects with customers — emotionally, visually, and experientially,” he added.

With over 500 stores across 140 cities, Max Fashion is undertaking one of the most ambitious identity transformations in Indian fashion retail, and plans to extend this new design language across its entire nationwide network and digital platforms in the coming months.