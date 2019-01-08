Max Fashions to open 50 stores in three months

Landmark Group’s apparel brand Max Fashions is looking to open another 50 brick and mortar stores in 20 new Indian cities in upcoming three months. The fashion retailer has strengthened its retail presence with the opening of its fourth store in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The new store is located in DN Regalia in Patrapada offers clothing, accessories and footwear from the fashion brand. Max Fashions also launched its new exclusive range of winter-wear on the occasion. The exclusive range of winterwear includes: biker jackets, cool slogan sweat tees, faux fur jackets and more.

Launched in the UAE in May 2004, Max Fashions has become the largest fashion chain in the Middle East in the affordable section. The brand is present in 16 countries including India where it now has 200 stores.