Max Mara Group's Max&Co. expands to India with Reliance Brands

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has formed a long-term master franchise agreement to introduce Max&Co., the contemporary Italian fashion brand that is part of the Max Mara Fashion Group, to the Indian market. This strategic partnership aims to resonate with India's fashion-forward women by offering Max&Co.'s "style-over-trends" mantra through well-designed, quality-driven pieces and a versatile mix-and-match approach.

The debut is slated for early 2026 with the first brand store opening in Mumbai, followed by a national rollout in key metropolitan cities. The store will showcase the brand’s full offering, including apparel, accessories, and its seasonal ‘&Co.llaboration’ capsules.

Isha Ambani, executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, praised the brand for embodying a "bold, modern expression of femininity" that deeply resonates with the evolving style of Indian women.

Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, Max&Co. brand divisional director, also voiced confidence in RBL, stating that its strong experience in nurturing global premium brands makes it an ideal partner for the vibrant and forward-thinking Indian market.