Men’s brand Celio launches ‘Celio Club’ in Bengaluru

Celio the brand that embodies high-quality French effortless fashion has launched a Paris concept store in Bengaluru. The concept store houses the country’s first ‘Celio Club’, a concept brand by Celio that was launched in 2007 and offers a line of business and formal menswear. The ground floor of the store will offer complete wardrobe of effortless fashion for today’s active and urban men through four fashion lines - essentials, casual, denim and smart – including shoes and accessories. The first floor will house the Celio Club section that will offer complete collections of contemporary urban outfits like formal shirts and trousers, blazers and formal accessories as well as tailored suits.

Through the Celio Club concept, the brand offers timeless and classic formal menswear which is modern and chic in design, and available in a variety of finishes. This one of a kind concept store is inspired by the Parisian design values of the brand. The store is aesthetically designed using minimalistic settings using metal and wood for major fittings and fixtures. The cement floor gives the store an edgy look while its open architecture resembles a loft.

The store has created a rugged whitewashed brick wall to showcase the latest denim collection. Celio has also added subtle elements such as books, rugs, plants and cushions to create a vibrant yet comforting atmosphere at the store.