Menswear brand Blackberrys will have a new retail identity

Menswear brand Blackberrys is planning to come up with a fresh retail identity. The aim is to have a new retail identity both for Blackberrys and its two brands Urban (denim brand) and Casual (Khaki brand). The new identity, being developed by Bangalore-based design agency Four Dimensions Retail Design, will adopt a primary colour palette of brown and light beige, which was earlier dominated by black.

Blackberrys will do a mix of new store launches as well as refurbishing of existing stores. The brand also exposed their plan to reach a mark of 100 stores between three brands by end of current fiscal. The new design concept will also introduce new brand logo, font, navigation, fixtures.

Ramesh Kaushik, Vice President Brand Experience, Blackberrys says the new retail identity is planned for both, Blackberrys and denim brand Urban and also for the upcoming brand of khakis. The first store of the khaki brand will be introduced at Lulu Mall, Kochi, while the new identity will be launched for Urban store at Garuda Mall, Bangalore next month.

Blackberry reported a turnover of Rs 720 crore in the previous fiscal. It operates around 205 standalone company operated stores. It is looking at opening 70 more outlets in this fiscal.