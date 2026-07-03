Metrocentre welcomes largest regional Hollister store and Timberland North East debut

Gateshead’s Metrocentre has announced a number of new notable openings for this month amid an ongoing mission to secure prime, global retail brands. The shopping centre is now home to the largest regional store of Hollister, as well as Timberland’s first North East England store.

Hollister has opened a 6,000 square foot space in the centre’s Lower Red Mall. The site offers a selection of apparel, accessories, and fragrances within its Hollister House concept that combines an engaging retail experience with omnichannel features.

The new location builds on efforts to meet customers in “strategic, high-footfall destinations”, Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s MD EMEA, Scott Clarke-Bryan said. He added that the Metrocentre site comes as the brand continues to build its presence across the North East.

Footwear specialist Timberland, meanwhile, has opened its first regional location in a 2,567 square foot space located in the Upper Red Mall. The store houses a selection of the brand’s premium heritage collections, including outerwear and footwear, with this identity also playing a role in the interior design.