Michael Kors launches on Alibaba’s Tmall

US clothing and accessories brand Michael Kors has announced it will be launching its digital flagship on online Chinese marketplace, Tmall.

The new online store will be featured on Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba Group’s dedicated platform for luxury and premium brands launched in 2017. The store will be the first third-party partnership for Michael Kors in China and will see Tmall customers receiving exclusive access to special products launched only on Tmall as well as the entire range of Michael Kors women’s and men’s products.

Commenting on the launch in a statement, John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri Holdings Limited, the fashion holding company behind Michael Kors, said: “We are excited to launch our new Michael Kors digital flagship on Tmall and Tmall’s Luxury Pavilion. Consumers are becoming more digitally engaged with luxury shopping in China and Tmall Luxury Pavilion is the perfect venue for us to communicate Michael Kors’ brand vision.”

Michael Kors is looking to tap into Tmall’s strengths as the largest B2C platform in China. The brand currently operates 149 stores on the country's mainland.

Jiang Fan, president of Taobao and Tmall, added: “Michael Kors is an iconic, beloved brand and we are delighted to partner with them as they look to accelerate their momentum in the Chinese market. This collaboration will bring both exciting products and elevated shopping experiences to the more than 700 million Chinese consumers on our platforms.”