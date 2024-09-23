Michael Kors opens temporary London store

US fashion label Michael Kors has unveiled a new temporary store location in London as its yet-to-be-unveiled flagship store in the city undergoes construction.

Located at 9 Old Bond Street, the temporary site will house Michael Michael Kors, Michael Kors Mens and Michael Kors Collection among its stock.

This will serve as one of the brand’s core London stores until its new flagship, located at 187-191 Regent Street, is complete. This site is then expected to open in the summer of 2025.

The brand had previously opened a Regent Street flagship store back in 2022, which had been dubbed Michael Kors’ largest European store to date, spanning 16,275 square feet across three floors.

At the time, the brand’s eponymous designer reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to the city, stating to press: “London is one of the world’s great fashion cities and an endless source of inspiration for me personally.

“I’m thrilled to be opening a beautiful new flagship on Regent Street that represents everything we do and offers our customers the full world of Michael Kors.”

The Regent Street opening marked the debut of a new retail design concept for the brand, seen in the use of stainless steel, Macassar wood and marble features. The aesthetic has seemingly been transferred to the temporary location, which puts forth a similar use of materials in a pared back setting.