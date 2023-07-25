Mike Ashley reportedly eyeing Leeds outlet shopping centre

Mike Ashley reportedly has his eyes on his next acquisition - an outlet shopping centre on the outskirts of Leeds.

Ashley, who is the founder of fashion giant Frasers Group, has offered nearly 50 million pounds for Junction 32 shopping outlet, The Times reports.

The 250,000 square foot retail property is home to close to 100 stores, including big-name fashion brands like Nike, Adidas, and Next.

The shopping outlet is owned by British property giant Landsec.

While Landsec did not comment on speculation of a sale to Ashley, a spokesperson told The Times that the company is “considering various acquisition and disposal opportunities that make financial and strategic sense to the business”.