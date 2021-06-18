Miley Cyrus the face of Gucci’s new fragrance

Gucci has revealed artist and songwriter Miley Cyrus as the face of its new fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele said in a statement: “Miley Cyrus is an artist with a spirit that is both rock ‘n’ roll and eclectic at the same time.

“I admire her and I think she will perfectly embody the new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance and story.”

The launch of the new fragrance will feature a series of images and a fanciful video, showcasing Miley’s distinctive individuality.

The company described Miley in a release as the “embodiment of her generation” and said she “speaks truth to self-expression, optimism, and authenticity, acting as a muse for the new joy-fueled fantasy land created by Gucci Beauty and inspired by her unique personality.”

The new scent will be available from July 30, 2021, at Gucci online and stocked at Gucci stores retailers and perfumeries worldwide from August 1, 2021.