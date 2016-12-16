Miss Grace experiments with fabrics for sweatshirts

Sweatshirt is not only comfort wear, it’s a fashion statement now. Miss Grace has an elaborate range spanning everyday basics to prints, from checks to jacquards, waist length to knee length in coat and shrug styles with appliqués and a touch of woollen and acrylic blends in bodies. With new melange yarns, the attrition of slubs and naps, the look is altogether different now. Leather and PU in plain, textured, embossed and printed ones especially tribal and animal prints have also evolved over time. Mix and match of plains with quilted fabrics in melange blends is the key driver. Unlike the extra bright last season, the trend is mostly towards scuttle colours this time.

Offering insights on its range, Nikhil Jain, Director, Miss Grace says, “Consumer choices have shifted from basics to more casual or formal. Simple stripes or basic round necks with chest prints don’t appeal anymore. Various woven fabrics have been added to give a combined look of a jacket and sweatshirt. Apart from the versatile use, they are a value for money in terms of purchase and to maintenance too. Winters these days are not that harsh and for the mild cold season, sweatshirts serve the purpose. Moreover, jackets cost much higher while sweatshirts are easy on pocket and used across winters, providing added comfort to the user.”

Competition no deterrant

Jain points out big players do offer sweatshirts but no one is acutely focussing on just this category. They are more into basics. “A different kind of designing at the price point we offer is unique to us only. We are in the organised sector but majority market is highly unorganised. With new government policies in place, it will be difficult to operate in the unorganised sector. With the new generation coming up, organised scenario will be the reality soon. Moreover, weather unpredictability is hitting the industry hard. The market is in correction phase, which is good for the industry as a whole,” he opines.

Eye on expansion

When asked about expansion plans Jain says, “After demonetisation drive, we are unsure about overall growth in the market. Let the financial turmoil settle down. All further market investment plans have been put on hold as of now. Let the market gets stable first, expansion is not a priority as of now.” The retail business environment is shifting to ‘Just In Time’ theory. Retailers don’t want to stock well in advance. Their requirement is ‘Just Now’. So, the company’s inventory has gone up. “We need to have everything stocked up for the buyers’ immediate needs,” he concludes.