Mohey on expansion mode, opens first store in Bhubaneshwar

Mohey, from the house of Manyavar is a fast growing Indian women’s ethnic wear brand. The brand is looking to expand and has opened its first store in Bhubaneshwar. Spread over 11,000 sq. ft. the store features a wide array of celebration wear for women. Mohey is an extension of the patronage of Manyavar, a market leader in men’s ethnic wear in India with notable overseas presence. Both brands belong to Kolkata-based ethnic wear manufacturer and retailer Vedant Fashions.

The brand’s differentiation lies in the fabric, hues, cut, stitch, embellishments and attention to minute details. The traditional Manyavar credo is evident in Mohey’s robust quality. Each piece of Mohey’s collection is handpicked for its elegant touch and urbanish trend.

With its debut in Bhubaneshwar, Mohey now boasts of more than 50 stores, as it looks forward to having 100 plus stores worldwide by the end of 2018. It’s a rather remarkable journey for a brand that was incepted in 2016 only. On the other hand, Manyavar came into being in 1999 and has today grown into an iconic Indian men’s ethnic fashion brand with bustling domestic and international presence. The brand currently has 450-plus stores including 60 flagship and 12 global stores across 173 cities in India, the USA, Bangladesh, Nepal and the UAE.

Shilpi Modi, Director at Vedant Fashions says that’s heartening, how women across cities, countries have welcomed Mohey into their fashion and their life. Numbers simply reflect that.