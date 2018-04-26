Mojostar, Jacqueline Fernandez team up to launch ‘Just F’

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has joint the bandwagon to launch own brand. She has teamed up with Mojostar and to launch ‘Just F’, a female-only fitness and fashion brand. The launch of Just F marks the second co-created brand from Mojostar. Mojostar is founded by two industry veterans Anirban Blah, Founder and MD, KWAN Entertainment, and Jiggy George, Founder and CEO, Dream Theatre.

Abhishek Verma, CEO, Mojostar, says active-wear trends in India are still heavily dominated by the needs of men. Brands in this space still have a primary share from male consumers, leaving gaps in the offering for young Indian women. Just F is a way of giving female consumers products, which cater to their needs and sensibilities. He says, inputs and insights from Jacqueline, who is not only a leading Bollywood star but also a style icon and a vocal promoter of wellness and healthy living, have played a big role in defining the brand identity and product design.

Just F will launch a range of stylish athleisure outfits, covering a range of trends and use monochromes, floral infuse active wear, club inspired active wear, functional sports bras, colour blocking etc. The brand has also paid great attention to detail in terms of construction and sizing, designing products which are better suited to the body type of Indian women. The brand is expected to launch its products by second half of May with the range priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000. The products will be available on Just F’s page and other major online retail sites. Just F also plans to expand to offline retail through large format stores and launch standalone brick-and-mortar stores.