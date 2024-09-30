Moncler to open its largest store in New York City

Italian luxury brand Moncler has announced plans to open what will become its largest store across its retail network, scheduled to be unveiled in early 2026 in New York City.

The label revealed that it had signed a lease agreement for a unit on Fifth Avenue in the General Motors building, where the new flagship store is to be housed. Once renovated, the site will span more than 2,000 square metres across two floors.

In a release, Moncler said the move mirrored its “commitment to the US market and its dedication to increasing the brand’s global impact and resonance in the country”.

Through the retail location, the brand is planning to offer a “unique” retail experience “not just to New Yorkers but also to communities from around the world to discover, engage, and connect with the Moncler brand”.

The Americas has served as a strong market for Moncler, particularly in the first half of 2024, when revenues in the region rose 8 percent driven by direct-to-consumer channels.

In the latest financial report, however, Remo Ruffini, chairman and CEO of Moncler S.p.A. remained cautious in regards to the current business climate, stating: “The global macroeconomic context is highly volatile and unpredictable, and industry trends are seeing a continued normalisation.”