Moncler unveils ‘House of Genius’ pop-ups

Italian luxury label Moncler has launched a series of ‘House of Genius’ pop-ups in Milan, Paris and Tokyo, as part of its ongoing strategy to push the boundaries of innovative customer retail experience by merging “offline and online, unity and multiplicity”.

The temporary concept pop-ups will be open until the end of January 2020 and each city will feature a series of live events and creative sessions in store starring international headliners.

The stores will sell all Moncler Genius lines from the year, starting with exclusive pieces from the Moncler House of Genius, and then will add newly launched Moncler collections as they drop throughout the next couple of months.

Each of the Moncler House of Genius will also feature items specially developed products for the chosen city, selling limited-edition merchandise including apparel and tech accessories highlighted with a dedicated city crest.

The one-of-a-kind T-shirts have designed by the eleven “Moncler Geniuses,” a roster of designers comprising of Pierpaolo Piccioli, Richard Quinn, Simone Rocha, Craig Green and Francesco Ragazzi. These items will be sold through a vending machine, with a range of canvas bags also available. In addition, Moncler states that “unexpected products” selected by the designers will also be available at the stores.

The pop-ups, in Milan’s iconic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris, and in Jingumae, Shibuya in Tokyo, will also serve as “interactive spaces" for the cities as an additional collaborative layer acting as “hubs of creativity, learning and cultural exchange,” said Moncler.

The Moncler House of Genius falls under the artistic direction of Francesco Ragazzi, who has imagined the retail spaces as art galleries where artworks are continuously installed and updated. The idea is to create a “space that is shaped shapelessly, designed to provide an ever-changing, immersive experience with unlimited potential,” added the Italian brand.

“They are spaces to meet thinkers, artists, designers and to connect with Moncler through a unique live programme.”

This will also include a schedule of cultural programming, designed to “empowers sparks of Genius by cultivating creativity in the local community,” with creative lessons such as workshops of floral design, VR sculpture and zine making, as well as talks, art performances and live music events.

In Milan, the pop-up hosted an artistic performance by Italian-born artist Vanessa Beecroft, where she created a “living image” in front of the prestigious frame of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, featuring a formation of models and ballet dancers. Each of the dancers were wearing vintage Moncler jackets that Beecroft explained was her “autobiographical memory of the brand” and illustrated her commentary on identity, desire and fashion.

