Monki launches new app

H&M Group-owned brand Monki has launched a new app with a focus on community interaction as well as offering inspiration and services to help customers make their clothes last longer.

With a feature called M.IN.T Care, users can order wash, repair or redesign services directly from the app to help care for and repair their clothing.

The app also features a Monki community space, called Monkisphere, where they can communicate with other Monki fans, enter competitions and share feedback directly with the brand.

The app also looks to blur the line between physical and digital shopping, by allowing its users to unlock unique offers while shopping in-store by using its scanning function.

The app launches in Sweden first, with a broader roll-out to other countries to follow.

The brand described the app as part of its “ongoing work to engage with its community and offer ways of interacting with the brand and each other”.