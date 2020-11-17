Monki presents the new ‘Green Machine’ recycling technology

H&M-owned brand Monki has announced the launch of a new recycling machine, the ‘Green Machine’, and has said it is the first brand to use the new technology to recycle mixed fibres on a large scale.

The non-profit H&M Foundation and the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textile and Apparel (HKRITA) collaborated in creating the ‘Green Machine’.

Through a hydrothermal process, the recycling machine separates cotton and polyester blends from one another in a closed cycle. It uses heat, water and less than five percent biodegradable chemicals to recycle large quantities of clothing.

The first collection using the new recycling technology comprises a grey hoodie and joggers which have “respect your mother (nature)” embroidered on the set.

While the current collection is designed for smaller quantities, Monki aims to use this type of production process on a larger scale by autumn 2021.

Jenny Fagerlin, sustainability director at Monki, said in a statement: “As part of the fashion industry, I want Monki to be part of the solution, not the problem. I know that we are able to drive progress and change the way we act. I am still watching up every morning and want to change the world.”

The collection will be available online from the end of November.