Monsoon to open first childrenswear boutique as it looks to boost category

Monsoon is set to unveil its inaugural childrenswear boutique in Westfield, Stratford City, on March 1.

It comes as the retailer looks to bolster the category in light of rising demand, as noted by CEO Nick Stowe.

In a release, Stowe said: “Monsoon Children has been thriving both in terms of its own evolution but also in terms of customer demand.

“The launch of its inaugural dedicated boutique is the natural next step in its progression, and I am really excited to see it continue to expand from here.”

Monsoon Children's first store in Westfield, Stratford City. Image: Monsoon

The opening follows the rebrand of Monsoon Children’s website and digital channels and comes ahead of the autumn launch of Monsoon Mini, a casualwear line designed to complement the brand’s new direction.

The Westfield boutique itself will house the complete children’s range, spanning partywear, outerwear and accessories, as well as pieces from its newly launched ‘Land of Wonder’ collection.

Its interior looks to partially mirror Monsoon’s wider boutique design, displaying its visual narrative of craft and authenticity albeit through a child’s eye.

The boutique adds to a string of brick-and-mortar openings by the brand over the course of recent months, with the retailer adding that it had many more new stores planned for locations across the UK and Ireland this year.