Montblanc partners with YNAP for mobile store

Montblanc has partnered with YNAP (Yoox Net-a-Porter) for the launch of a mobile store. YNAP will be powering the mobile commerce for the next phase of Montblanc's e-commerce business.

The aim of the new platform is for Montblanc's customers to be able to connect their physical shopping experience with the new online store with improved customer service in over 100 countries. With over 50 percent of YNAP's sales being mobile, Montblanc felt the company was the perfect partner for this endeavor.

The new platform will launch this month. The online suite also features click-from store and return-in store which will be rolled out to new countries. With mobile commerce projected to rise to become 45 percent of the total e-commerce market, Montblanc has chosen an excellent time to capitalize on this new avenue for their e-commerce offerings.

photo: via Montblanc.com