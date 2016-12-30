Monte Carlo opens one more outlet in Delhi

Monte Carlo has opened an exclusive brand outlet in Delhi. The store is spread over 2,250 square feet. The new fashion outlet offers a wide range of exciting apparel options for men and women across all age groups. This is the brand’s largest store in Delhi. It has a stylish and interesting winter collection which includes a variety of jackets, sweaters, cardigans, sweat shirts, stoles, shawls, mufflers, fashion socks, winter denims and so on. In addition to woolen garments, there are tees, shirts, linen shirts, denims, trousers, dresses, shorts, tunics, jackets and sportswear for men, women and tweens (between 6 to 16 years). It also has accessories including belts, ties, inner wear, thermal wear and socks.

Monte Carlo has around two tothree per cent share in India’s winter wear market. It has a 40 to 50 per cent share of the organised market for woolen wear. Monte Carlo Fashions was launched in 1984 by the Nahar group. For the quarter ended September 2016, the company earned a standalone net profit of Rs 13.40 crores on revenues of Rs 124 crores. It derives about 55 per cent of its revenues during the October to December quarter. The brand is present in 200 exclusive brand outlets and 1300 multi brand outlets.