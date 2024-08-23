Moss opens first Scottish outlet as part of regional investment

Menswear label Moss has opened its first Scottish outlet store in Caledonia Park, Edinburgh, as it begins to up its long-term investment into the region.

The premium designer outlet village, which is owned and operated by UK pension manager Railpen, is now home to one of Moss’ new generation stores, featuring the brand’s recently rejuvenated look and feel following its wider rebrand in 2022.

The 2,984 square foot space offers a full ready-to-wear range of tailoring and casualwear, with in-store stylists further on-hand to aid customers in their selection.

Moss store at Caledonia Park. Credits: Railpen.

It also boasts the brand’s Hire and Custom Made service, providing shoppers with unique pieces tailored to their preferences within 28 days.

In a release, Moss CEO, Brian Brick, noted that Scotland was seen as a growing market for the business, with the newly opened store ringing in “a sustained long-term investment north of the border”.

Brick continued: “We’ve leaned into our 173 years of expertise to land our most modern tailoring offer yet, alongside a range of premium casual styles to form a really considered collection.

“We’re not just a suit brand that sells some casualwear or vice versa; Moss has transformed into a competitive menswear destination for both occasions and daily wardrobes, and we’re hugely excited to showcase this to customers across the region.”