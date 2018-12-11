Mufti to expand its footwear range and retail

Menswear brand Mufti aims to become an Rs 1,000 crore brand in the next three years and believes that footwear will help it to achieve this. After launching a footwear line in August this year, it plans to further expand into the product category. It will expand its distribution from the current 100 stores to over 500, including multi-brand-outlets.

Seeing a rise in demand for casual yet fashion-centred men’s footwear, Mufti’s range of shoes includes faux leather sneakers and athleisure style running shoes. The current footwear collection is priced between Rs 3,299 to Rs 3,999 and was first launched in the top 100 ranked Mufti stores. The brand will continue to expand its footwear product offerings alongside expanding its distribution into both flagship stores and multi-brand-outlets. The brand also aims to tap into the increasingly popular athleisure market. It will launch its athleisure clothing and accessories range in the summer of next year.