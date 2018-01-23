Mumbai to get India's first lingerie vending machine to be launched by The Lingerie Shop

The Lingerie Shop, the one stop shop for all lingerie is all set to launch India’s first vending machine offering premium lingerie. They aim is to break stereotype by offering a range of products via vending machines placed in various parts of the city. Featuring the Be Mine - an all-black collection, the machines will offer all sizes and will be officially launched in the second week of May, in Mumbai.

The machines placed across the city offers the first sub-brand of The Lingerie Shop’s collection, Be Mine. From date night or to comfortable work day, the machine offers a huge collection and has something for every occasion. The vending machines are located at Vama on Peddar Road or Welspun House in Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

The machines will be set up at select prime locations allowing quick and easy purchases with product returns being just a click away. The shop is no more an undergarments and unspeakable female-stuff-only corner shop with connotations of sleaziness. It is a place where a woman can shop with pride to indulge in shopping for essential items, at leisure.