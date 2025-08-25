Myntra expands M-Now rapid delivery service to Hyderabad

Following the successful launches in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR, Myntra has now expanded its rapid delivery service, M-Now, to Hyderabad. This expansion is supported by Myntra's extensive network of over 60 dark stores throughout the country.

Now, shoppers in Hyderabad can get around 8,000 trend-focused styles from more than 500 brands in as little as 30 minutes. The move into Hyderabad comes at a strategic time, just ahead of the festive season, to meet the growing demand for quick and convenient shopping experiences in the city. Myntra will use a dark-store fulfilment model in Hyderabad, which is designed to manage a high volume of orders efficiently, even during peak shopping periods. Customers can order from popular brands like Levi's, USPA, Mango, Tommy Hilfiger, and L'Oréal.

Sharon Pais, Myntra's chief business officer, stated that Hyderabad is an ideal market for M-Now due to its rapid growth and trend-conscious customers. She added that the service aims to meet urgent needs, enhancing Myntra's commitment to convenience and setting a new standard for delivery speed in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle e-commerce.

During the recent Raksha Bandhan festival, M-Now saw a significant surge in demand, with a threefold increase in orders for gifting categories and a fivefold increase for accessories in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Overall, these cities experienced a 1.5-times increase in orders during the festival. Myntra has also recently added new brands to the M-Now service, including Snitch, Anouk, and YSL.

Myntra has been a pioneer in fast e-commerce with its M-Express service, which delivers orders within 24–48 hours. Currently, nearly half of all Myntra orders are delivered in under 48 hours across more than 600 cities in India. With the expansion of M-Now, Myntra continues to raise the bar for delivery excellence, satisfying both planned and impulse purchases while giving customers the speed and convenience they expect.