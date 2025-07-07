Myntra launches Glamstream: Shoppable lifestyle content platform in India

Myntra, a leading e-commerce destination for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle in India, has unveiled "Glamstream," a shoppable lifestyle content platform. This initiative aims to transform how young Indian consumers interact with content and commerce by seamlessly integrating entertainment, fashion inspiration, and instant purchasing capabilities.

Marking an industry first, Myntra has partnered with music label 0075 Pentertainment as the official fashion partner for Badshah's highly anticipated new track, "Jordan." This collaboration introduces India's first shoppable multi-brand music video, showcasing 17 meticulously curated looks, all immediately available for purchase on Myntra. Fans can access an exclusive preview on Myntra Glamstream and directly shop the featured styles, solidifying Myntra's position as a premier destination for celebrity and influencer-driven lifestyle content.

Rooted in pop culture and powered by a diverse array of creators, influencers, and key opinion leaders (KOLs), Glamstream debuts with an extensive content library designed for an immersive binge-watching experience. The platform will feature over 100 celebrities, offering their unique style insights and perspectives directly to viewers. Users can anticipate 15 exclusive series and more than 4,000 episodes of shared premium content, encompassing various formats such as music videos, vlogs, styling guides, fashion features, podcasts, fictional shows, and talk shows. Complementing this celebrity and influencer content, Glamstream also integrates contributions from Myntra’s thriving shopper-creator community, Ultimate Glam Clan (UGC), which boasts over 1 million registered creators.

Glamstream promises a collection of over 500 hours of premium, bite-sized, and binge-worthy content. The platform will showcase exclusive content from a stellar lineup of stars, including Vijay Deverakonda, Tabu, Zeenat Aman, Raveena Tandon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, and other prominent personalities from Bollywood, OTT platforms, and the digital creator ecosystem.

Sunder Balasubramanian, chief marketing officer at Myntra, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "With Glamstream, Myntra is doubling down on making shopping entertaining and engaging like never before. Young people want to be inspired while they shop, and Glamstream is a one-of-its-kind platform that gives them exactly that: instant access to trends and best of fashion, all in one fun package."

The Glamstream experience is integrated within the Myntra app, accessible through a prominent floating action button on the homepage, making fashion inspiration and purchasing more seamless and accessible than ever before.