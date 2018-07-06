Myntra plans to open 100 offline stores

Encouraged by the impact of its first offline store, online fashion portal Myntra plans to launch 100 offline stores across India in the next two years. Meanwhile, Myntra is in the process of integrating warehouse inventory with store inventory for its in-house brands as well as other brands to provide customers a seamless online-to-offline experience and boost sales. Of the 100 stores planned across the country in the next two years, 50 will be Roadster stores, followed by HRX and Mango, among others. Myntra has been focusing on its umbrella of private labels over the last few years and looks like its strategic focus helped the company reduce losses.

Myntra launched India’s first store featuring zero assistance from store staff and self-checkouts within 30 seconds. The e-tailer introduced elements of a Retail 2.0 customer experience with digital fashion kiosks that enable product discovery without support, and a self checkout in 30 seconds, with no time wasted in scanning individual products or removing security tags.

The 1,900 sq ft store called ‘Roadster Go — The Speed Shopping Store’ opened in Bengaluru, is 100 per cent RFID-enabled and offers customers a fusion of online-offline shopping experience. Shoppers can place RFID-tagged garments on the digital fashion kiosks and instantly see all product features including size, price, fabric, washes, color, etc on the RFID-enabled digital screen and also see how it looks on models (studio images) wearing them.