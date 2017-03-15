Myntra’s machine-generated brand Moda Rapido gaining traction

Myntra’s brand ‘Moda Rapido’ is a fast fashion brand that’s powered by Artificial Intelligence. It works without human intervention and offers computer generated T-shirts, jeans, kurtas and shoes. Designers have no role at all.

Earlier the AI technology would figure out certain attributes like a placket with a contrast that was selling well or a Chinese collar that was very popular or a particular type of cuff design that worked well. Designers would then take those attributes and design a shirt but now human intervention is zero. The computer is fed with data from the entire digital space, including fashion portals, social media and Myntra’s own customer data, which the computer scans to zero in on what customers are looking for. Using computer vision and Artificial Intelligence on the scanned data, the platform creates thousands of permutations and combinations and zooms in on what would sell best.

Moda Rapido has now grown to become a Rs 50 crores brand in 18 months. It has the fastest sell throughs and is notching up the highest gross margins compared to any other brand on Myntra. Myntra has 14 in-house brands, including Roadster, DressBerry, Yellow Kite, Kook N Keech, Invictus etc.